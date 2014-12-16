FRANKFURT Dec 16 Weaker oil prices could lead
prices to contract over the next months in the euro zone's
largest economy, but that would not justify broad-based
sovereign bond purchases by the European Central Bank, the chief
of Germany's Bundesbank said.
The ECB is watching carefully how a recent drop in oil
prices will affect euro zone inflation, now at 0.3 percent and
far below its target of just below 2 percent, and standing ready
to do more to keep the region from slipping into deflation.
Oil fell to just above $59 a barrel for the first time since
May 2009 on Tuesday.
Having largely exhausted its policy toolkit with the key
interest rate at a record lows of 0.05 percent, broad-based
purchases of sovereign bonds - also known as quantitative easing
(QE) - are seen as the ECB's last resort to revive the economy.
But some ECB policymakers have reservations.
Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann is the most vocal opponent of
such a step in the 24-member Governing Council, concerned the
central bank could end up bankrolling troubled euro zone
governments and lose sight of its mandate to keep prices stable.
"Against the background of the rather moderate and uncertain
impact as well as the risks and side effects and the not clearly
given necessity at the current point in time, I am currently
sceptical of a broad-based QE programme," Weidmann told members
of a Frankfurt-based journalists' club late on Monday.
The Bundesbank earlier this month lowered its inflation and
growth projections for the coming years, but the adjustments did
not reflect the most recent drop in oil prices, which meant the
inflation forecasts could still be missed, Weidmann said.
"The inflation rate could even fall below zero in the next
months," Weidmann said, stressing that an inflation rate that
stayed below zero for several months would not necessarily mean
deflation - a self-sustaining downward spiral of contracting
prices and low or no economic growth and falling wages.
"This risk remains small," he said. Even though long-term
inflation expectations had fallen over the course of the year,
"I would not speak of an un-anchoring despite the decline".
The ECB has stepped up preparations for possible further
stimulus. Weidmann said models had shown that QE may be able to
lift euro zone inflation, "but marvelous things are not to be
expected".
"Substantial volumes would be needed to achieve a moderate
and moreover uncertain impact," Weidmann said.
QE could lead to a mutualisation of risks among tax payers
of euro zone member states, "unless the purchases would be
limited to countries with the highest credit-worthiness or each
central bank bought bonds of its own government at their own
risk".
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Jonathan Gould)
Editing by Larry King