BRIEF-Decisely announces $60 mln funding commitment
* $60 million funding commitment from two sigma private investments, Epic Insurance Brokers And Consultants, a portfolio company of Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon:
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 The bond-buying plan unveiled by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday has laid the foundations for more prosperity in Europe, Bank of England chief Mark Carney said.
"I welcome the steps that the ECB took yesterday," Carney told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"(They are) absolutely necessary to preserve the prospects of medium-term prosperity in Europe. This doesn't deliver medium-term prosperity, it just creates the conditions for it." (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc, for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.