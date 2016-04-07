FRANKFURT, April 7 The future of the global
economy remains uncertain and there are questions about Europe's
ability to weather new shocks, the president of the European
Central Bank said in its annual report on Thursday.
"2016 will be a no less challenging year for the ECB. We
face uncertainty about the outlook for the global economy. We
face continued disinflationary forces. And we face questions
about the direction of Europe and its resilience to new shocks,"
Draghi wrote in the report.
Draghi said the ECB's quantitative easing, where it
effectively prints money to buy chiefly state bonds, would boost
economic output or gross domestic product in the euro zone by
around 1.5 percentage points between 2015 and 2018.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Janet Lawrence)