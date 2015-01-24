DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Weak growth and high unemployment are weakening Europe's single currency project and it is up to politicians to act following the decision by the ECB this week to launch a quantitative easing programme, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said.

"We can't do everything for Europe, we did our part on Thursday, others have to do their part. There is nothing we can do as the ECB to lift growth in a lasting way," Coeure told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Saturday.

"With low growth, entrenched unemployment ... the political foundation of European project is being weakened," he added. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)