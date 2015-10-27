MEXICO CITY Oct 27 If euro zone inflation rises
back to target more slowly than previous expected, the European
Central Bank may need to cut its deposit rate further, although
this is still an open discussion, a top European rate setter
said on Tuesday.
Real interest rates matter more for the economy than nominal
rates and falling inflation expectations push up real rates, ECB
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in Mexico City.
"If we see a risk that inflation would go back to 2
percent... in a much more sluggish way than would be previously
expected... that may also mean an adjustment of the deposit
facility rate," Coeure said. "It's an open discussion."
The ECB earlier said that its -0.2 percent deposit rate has
hit bottom but last week raised the prospect of further cuts and
markets are already pricing in a reduction to -0.3 percent when
the Governing Council meets in early December.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Balazs Koranyi;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)