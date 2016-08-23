BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
GENEVA Aug 23 The European Central Bank may have to ease policy further if badly needed fiscal and structural reforms in the euro zone fail to materialise, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
"If nothing takes place (in terms of reforms), the central bank would have to do more," Coeure told a conference in Geneva. "If not much is taking place on the structural reform front, not much on fiscal reform front, then ECB would have to do more."
Coeure added that euro area economic growth is picking up and will continue to accelerate but the recovery is not as strong as the bank would like. (Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
