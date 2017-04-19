NEW YORK, April 19 Risks to the euro zone
economic outlook are largely balanced, European Central Bank
rate board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday, taking a more
benign stand than ECB chief Mario Draghi and highlighting the
bloc's growth momentum.
Arguing that he does not see risks tilted to the downside,
Coeure said he saw prospects for policy normalisation after
years of having to increase stimulus to prop up growth and
inflation.
The ECB has long argued that risks surrounding the growth
outlook remain tilted to the downside, even if they are less
pronounced than in the past.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)