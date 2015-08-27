(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT Aug 27 Europe's flawed political
mechanisms condemn the bloc to repeated crises, and the notion
of ejecting a member from the euro is an "evil genie" with
destabilising consequences, a top central banker said on
Thursday.
Kicking out a euro member would raise questions about which
country is the next one to fall, destabilising the entire bloc,
so the euro has to be irreversible, ECB executive board member
Benoit Coeure said on Thursday.
Before Greece was bailed out this month, it was nearly
ejected from the bloc. Some, including Germany's finance
minister, advocated a "temporary" exit, a proposal rejected by
the central bank.
ECB President Mario Draghi has repeatedly said that the euro
was irreversible. Greece's brush with ejection shook confidence
in that commitment and the ECB's ability to hold the bloc
together.
"The exit of a member country would inevitably lead economic
actors to wonder who would be next, with all the potential
destabilising effects that such speculation could entail,"
Coeure told a meeting of French diplomats in Paris.
"The genie will not be put back in its bottle once and for
all until it is clear that such a risk will not rear its head
again," he said.
Coeure said endless political negotiations, particularly
about redistribution, polarises the debate on the national level
and does not facilitate the establishment of a broader growth
strategy.
"Maintaining this approach would condemn us to a future of
low growth and repeated crises," he said.
Coeure also warned that monetary policy cannot support
lasting growth and excessive demands on the central bank could
damage the effectiveness and the legitimacy of euro area
governance.
"At the moment, however, there is no such confidence in
(Europe's) ability to fully reap the economic benefits of our
monetary union and ensure stability and growth in the euro
area," Coeure added.
Coeure advocated the completion of the banking union and
suggested that the European Stability Mechanism could become the
foundation of a "euro area Treasury".
