BRIEF-Auris Medical Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 26 Central banks should have responsibilities over both monetary and macroprudential policies and their action should be both pre-emptive and strongly counter-cyclical, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.
"Macroprudential policy is complementary to monetary policy and should share the same status as a policy area," Constancio told a conference. "Both areas need to work in close co-operation; central banks are more sensitive to macro-financial stabilisation goals; they possess more information about financial markets and the economy." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage:
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage: