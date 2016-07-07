FRANKFURT, July 7 The recent sharp drop in bank
share prices may require authorities to consider "small" public
support for banks after previous failures to clean up the
sector, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio
said on Thursday.
"The present situation, after a new round of reduced stock
prices following Brexit, deserves a deep reflection about the
offsetting of some market failures with a small public support
to markedly improve the stability of some banking sectors," he
told a conference in Madrid.
"Without this approach, the only solution available will be
for supervisors to impose time limits for writing-off NPLs
(non-performing loans) which realistically will then take
several years to reach reasonable levels," Constancio said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Ireland)