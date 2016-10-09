WASHINGTON Oct 9 Recent euro zone economic data
remains consistent with the European Central Bank's projections,
suggesting the bloc remains on the path envisaged in its
September forecasts, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on
Sunday.
September inflation figures suggest that price growth will
exceed 1 percent by next spring but this is predicated on the
bank maintaining supportive financial conditions, Constancio
said in Washington.
He added that the ECB has not started discussions about how
and when it would end its 80 billion euro per month asset
purchase programme and that it was now working on eliminating
future challenges to its implementation.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)