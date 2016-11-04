CHICAGO Nov 4 Euro zone inflation could rise to 1.3 percent by March from the current 0.5 percent, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday, adding that he had been encouraged by a string of relatively upbeat economic data.

"Although risky as it is to say it, under present trends, we will be by March with an inflation rate around 1.3 percent if things go normally," Constancio said at a conference in Chicago.

"It's a conditional statement, but nevertheless, I risk to make because it's important to have this perspective that indeed, finally, we are seeing a trend toward more reasonable levels of inflation in Europe, which I hope will then help the dynamic with wage increases." (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)