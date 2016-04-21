* To buy on market and from issuers

* Does not set monthly target

* Purchased amounts will reflect outstanding bonds

* Issuers may include car makers with leasing arm (Adds further detail)

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, April 21 The European Central Bank will buy corporate bonds on the market and directly from issuers, which may include car-makers whose leasing arm is supervised by the ECB itself such as Volkswagen, the central bank said on Thursday.

The purchases will start in June and be part of the ECB's 80-billion-euros asset-buying programme, aimed at reviving inflation and economic growth in the euro area by lowering the cost of borrowing.

The ECB has given itself some flexibility when setting the parameters of its corporate debt programme in a bid to address concerns that it may struggle to find enough eligible bonds to buy.

Unlike with its purchases of sovereign bonds, the ECB will not just buy on the secondary market, but also from issuers, which exclude companies controlled by public entities.

"The purchases will be conducted in the primary and secondary markets, but no primary market purchases will involve debt instruments issued by entities that qualify as public undertakings," the ECB said in a statement.

Furthermore, the bank has not decided how many bonds it would buy every month or from which country.

Instead, the ECB simply said it can buy bonds issued by companies that are based in the euro zone, have an investment grade rating and are not banks, even if they own one, as is the case with many car makers.

"If the issuer has a subsidiary that is a bank, the issuer will not be excluded under this criterion," the ECB said.

"Consequently, the Eurosystem can buy such an issuer's corporate bonds if all other eligibility criteria are met."

The ECB is the direct supervisor of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, the leasing arm of German car-maker VW, which has an investment-grade rating and is potentially eligible for the corporate bond programme.

Companies that have a bank as their parent, however, would not be included in the programme, as is the case with bad banks and other state-backed asset managers, the ECB said.

RISK

The move into corporate bonds has raised questions about the risk the ECB is taking on to its balance sheet if an issuer defaults or is downgraded to junk. The ECB acknowledged these risks but said it was taking countermeasures.

"As on any diversified portfolio of credit instruments, risks from the deterioration of issuers' credit quality or from defaults of issuers cannot be totally excluded," the ECB said.

In a bid to diversify its portfolio and minimize distortions, the ECB said it would create a benchmark reflecting outstanding bonds.

This means market capitalisation would determine the weight of each euro zone country in the programme, rather the size of the country in the capital of the ECB, as is the case with sovereign bonds.

The ECB will buy bonds that have a remaining maturity of between six months and 30 years, and fulfil the conditions to be used as collateral to borrow cash from the ECB.

The central bank will be able to buy up to 70 percent of each bond, a much higher proportion than is the case with sovereign bonds.

The purchases will be carried out by the central banks of Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Finland but risks will be shared across the euro zone. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)