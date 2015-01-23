DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday that, as part of its government bond-buying programme, Greek sovereign bonds can be purchased starting in June due to limitations in issues, according to a TV interview.

"We (the ECB) discussed when you start buying various kinds of sovereign bonds in various countries. As far as Greece is concerned, it will be possible given the limitations on issues and issuers... in June I think," Visco said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The programme, which is supposed to start in March, is beginning "sufficiently quickly", he added, and is "open ended in case we see difficulties."

Visco also said he was "not worried" about possible risks to national central banks from the bond purchases. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Stephen Jewkes)