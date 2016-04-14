WASHINGTON, April 14 The European Central Bank's
expansionary monetary policy is reaching its limits and the euro
zone should prepare an exit strategy to avoid negative side
effects, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, said on Thursday.
"Expansionary monetary policy... supports the economy in the
short run, but the limitations are imminent and negative side
effects are becoming stronger," Dijsselbloem said in a speech at
the Peterson Institute in Washington.
"Over the past few years monetary policy has been highly
accommodative in order to bring inflation towards its target
level. The current low interest rate environment acts as a
tailwind for our economy, it supports the economy in the short
run, but the effect is short-lived, it simply cannot foster a
sustainable recovery if underlying structural problems are not
addressed," he said.
He added that a sensible strategy to phase out this policy
has to be designed.
"We have to face the fact that expansionary monetary policy
can have negative side effects like potential financial
instability," Dijsselbloem said
"If bubbles are created, if they occur, monetary tailwinds
can turn into a windstorm and lead to boom-bust cycles. So let's
be well aware of the limits of what monetary policy can do," he
said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Balazs Koranyi)