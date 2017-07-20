FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
"We aren't where we want to be yet," ECB's Draghi says, leaving policy unchanged
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 20, 2017 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

"We aren't where we want to be yet," ECB's Draghi says, leaving policy unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers were unanimous in choosing not to change their guidance for monetary policy and not to set a date for discussing changes to its stimulus programme, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

He also said that inflation, the target of much of the stimulus, was not where the ECB wanted it to be.

"We need to be persistent and patient because we aren't there yet," he told a news conference.

"We also were unanimous in communicating no change to the forward guidance and also we were unanimous in setting no precise date for when to discuss changes in the future -- in other words, we simply said that our discussions should take place in ... the autumn." (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.