BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The European Central Bank
needs more time to assess whether to beef up its asset-buying
programme, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday,
confounding some expectations that an expansion of quantitative
easing may be imminent.
Slowing emerging market growth, a stronger euro and the fall
in commodity prices dampen the outlook, but more evidence was
needed to determine if these factors would have a lasting
impact, Draghi told the European Parliament's Committee on
Economic and Monetary Affairs.
"More time is needed to determine in particular whether the
loss of growth momentum in emerging markets is of a temporary or
permanent nature and to assess the driving forces behind the
drop in the international price of commodities and behind the
recent episodes of severe financial turbulence," Draghi said.
"We will therefore monitor closely all relevant incoming
information and its impact on the outlook for price stability,
he added."
Draghi's comments come after the U.S. Federal Reserve left
rates on hold last week, highlighting a growing risk to global
growth from China's economic slowdown.
Indeed, activity in China's factory sector unexpectedly
shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September, PMI data showed on
Wednesday, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy that could spell more turmoil for
financial markets.
Still, Europe appears relatively resilient with September
PMI data showing only a small drop from relatively high levels,
indicating that emerging market weakness is not derailing the
euro zone's slow but steady recovery.
