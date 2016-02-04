FRANKFURT Feb 4 The risk of acting too late on
ultra low inflation is greater than that of acting too early as
a wait-and-see stance could lead to a lasting loss of
confidence, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said on
Thursday.
"Adopting a wait-and-see attitude and extending the policy
horizon brings with it risks: namely a lasting de-anchoring of
expectations leading to persistently weaker inflation," Draghi
told a conference at the Bundesbank, Germany's central bank.
"And if that were to happen, we would need a much more
accommodative monetary policy to reverse it," Draghi said. "Seen
from that perspective, the risks of acting too late outweigh the
risks of acting too early."
Draghi added that if the ECB were to capitulate and agreed
to long periods for inflation to return to target, the bank
would only perpetuate disinflation.
