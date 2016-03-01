BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 1 Euro area inflation trends are weaker than expected and the European Central Bank's policy review in March has to consider increased risks and uncertainties, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
"The review has to be seen against the background of increased downside risks to the earlier outlook amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects, volatility in the financial and commodity markets, and geopolitical risks," Draghi told a member of the European Parliament in a letter dated March 1.
"In this environment, euro area inflation dynamics continue to be weaker than expected," Draghi added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan