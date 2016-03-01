FRANKFURT, March 1 Euro area inflation trends are weaker than expected and the European Central Bank's policy review in March has to consider increased risks and uncertainties, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"The review has to be seen against the background of increased downside risks to the earlier outlook amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market economies' growth prospects, volatility in the financial and commodity markets, and geopolitical risks," Draghi told a member of the European Parliament in a letter dated March 1.

"In this environment, euro area inflation dynamics continue to be weaker than expected," Draghi added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell)