FRANKFURT, June 9 Years of weak growth have
eroded euro zone productivity, raising the risk of permanent
damage to its economic health, the European Central Bank's
president said on Thursday, underscoring his argument that
monetary policy alone cannot end the bloc's economic malady.
"There are many understandable political reasons to delay
structural reform, but there are few good economic ones. The
cost of delay is simply too high," Mario Draghi told the
Brussels Economic Forum.
"We do not let inflation undershoot our objective for longer
than is avoidable given the nature of the shocks we face,"
Draghi said. "For others, it means devoting every effort to
ensuring that output is returned to potential before subpar
growth causes lasting damage."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)