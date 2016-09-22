BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 With euro zone banks still enjoying the positive impact of low interest rates, overcapacity in the financial sector may be the key hurdle weighing on profitability, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"Overcapacity in some national banking sectors, and the ensuing intensity of competition, exacerbates this squeeze on margins," Draghi told a conference. "Such over-capacity also means the sector does not operate at the efficient frontier, which is one reason why cost-to-income ratios remain high in some countries." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. authorities on Friday unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of helping operate a hedge fund as a Ponzi scheme and of swindling investors in a ticket-reselling business for popular events, including the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."