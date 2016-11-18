FRANKFURT Nov 18 The European Central Bank will
focus on whether a recovery in euro zone inflation can sustain
itself even if its exceptional monetary stimulus is withdrawn
when deciding on policy, ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Friday.
"Going forward, our assessment will depend on whether we see
a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation towards that
objective," Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.
"And that means that inflation convergence towards 2 percent
is durable, even with a reduction in monetary accommodation.
Inflation dynamics, in other words, need to be self-sustained."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)