BRUSSELS Nov 28 Following is the introductory
statement of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to the
ECON committee of the European Parliament in Brussels:
I am glad to be back at the European Parliament just a week
after the plenary debate on the ECB's activities in 2015. This
will be my last visit this year, so it is a good opportunity to
reflect on upcoming challenges.
In 2016 the euro area economy proved to be resilient, in
spite of uncertainty stemming from the economic and political
environment. Inflation has gradually edged up, and the ECB's
monetary stimulus has been a key ingredient of the ongoing
recovery.
In my remarks today I will first focus on the upcoming
challenges at global and euro area levels. Then, at the request
of this committee, I will discuss the still uncertain impact of
Brexit and its implications from a Single Market perspective.
Strengthening the recovery: responding to current challenges at
global and euro area levels.
The global economy is expected to continue its recovery,
although growth will remain slower than before the crisis. While
showing signs of resilience, the global economy is facing
significant political and economic uncertainties.
In this context, one of the key takeaways from the 2016
World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings was that monetary policy cannot
be the only game in town. It cannot generate sustainable and
balanced growth on its own. To increase the effectiveness of
monetary policy, fiscal and structural policies are needed that
reinforce growth and make it more inclusive.
The euro area economy continues to expand at a moderate but
steady pace, despite the adverse effects of global economic and
political uncertainty. This gradual upward trend is expected to
continue, not least owing to our monetary policy measures.
In particular, our very low policy interest rates, the
favourable lending conditions in our targeted longer-term
refinancing operations and our ongoing asset purchases have
resulted in lower borrowing costs. Firms are benefiting from
improved conditions when seeking loans from banks and when
issuing equity or new bonds. Smaller firms are also benefiting,
both via lower borrowing costs from banks and from the increased
capacity of banks to grant loans, while larger firms are
increasingly seeking funding from the financial markets.
These conditions support higher consumption and investment.
This is reflected by the gradually improving supply of loans to
households and firms.
Still - if supported by decisive action taken by other
policymakers - monetary policy measures in the euro area could
be even more effective. Low productivity growth, legacy problems
in the banking sector and limited progress with structural
reforms are all issues that need to be tackled swiftly. This
would help close the output gap faster and increase growth
potential, resulting in higher employment.
I am aware that the attention of our policymakers has
shifted. In the direct aftermath of the financial crisis the
need to complete Economic and Monetary Union came to the
forefront of the European debate. Since then circumstances have
changed. Today Europe's focus is more on security. Both projects
require Europe to be united - to act together.
However, let us not forget that Europe will be better able
to protect itself if it has a strong and resilient economy. And
for that purpose, Economic and Monetary Union will have to
overcome the vulnerabilities stemming from its incompleteness.
One important lesson from the crisis is that a half-built house
is not stable, it is fragile. Progress is thus needed in all the
unions identified in the Five Presidents' Report.
This committee plays an important role in ensuring greater
financial sector resilience in the European Union and in
completing the banking union. To this end, solid progress is
needed on the current legislative dossiers. The European
Parliament will also play a leading role in the context of the
proposed revision of the Single Rulebook's legislative pillars:
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), the Capital
Requirements Regulation (CRR) and the Capital Requirements
Directive (CRD IV).
The Single Market and Brexit
Let me now turn to the repercussions of Brexit, which you
have asked me to address in more detail.
For both the euro area and the United Kingdom, the Single
Market has been a fundamental asset and a positive sum game.
Bringing together European economies has allowed the European
Union to reap efficiency gains and better satisfy demand. For
sectors such as financial services, the ability to serve an
EU-wide, interconnected market is a key factor of success.
The Single Market also makes it possible for firms to
benefit from the complementarities of various locations across
the EU as part of European value chains. Moreover, the free
movement of people ensures that anyone can seek work where
economic activity is concentrated as a result of agglomeration
effects. Economic clusters in turn benefit from being able to
recruit workers from across the EU.
The United Kingdom has benefited from the strong economic
and financial links within the Single Market. In fact, more than
40 percent of the foreign value-added contained in UK exports
comes from the rest of the EU. Within the Single Market, the
United Kingdom has also been a major hub for wholesale banking
activities. More specifically, the single passport means that
UK-based banks can currently serve the rest of the EU without
needing to set up subsidiaries in other Member States, and vice
versa. That implies sizeable savings in terms of capital and
liquidity.
If, in the long run, the risk of a less open UK economy in
terms of trade, migration and foreign direct investment were to
materialise, there would be a negative impact on innovation and
competition and, thus, productivity and potential output.
Such developments would first and foremost weigh on the UK
economy. They would to a likely lesser extent also have some
limited adverse spillover effects on the euro area. The overall
impact would, however, vary across countries depending on their
trade links with the United Kingdom.
So far the euro area has weathered the fallout from the
referendum outcome with encouraging resilience, also thanks to
the preparations of central banks and supervisors on both sides
of the Channel. The outcome of the vote led to a pronounced bout
of heightened risk aversion, but the market reaction was
short-lived and asset prices largely recovered in the weeks
thereafter. Also, the euro area Economic Sentiment Indicator and
the Purchasing Managers' Index, which declined in August,
recovered in September and October.
In the United Kingdom, economic activity has also remained
fairly resilient on the back of robust consumption growth. At
the same time, uncertainty appears to have weighed on investment
and the pound sterling. Economic activity in the United Kingdom
is generally expected to slow down.
It is difficult to predict the precise economic implications
of the United Kingdom withdrawing from the EU. They will notably
depend on the timing, progress and final outcome of the upcoming
negotiations. Thus, it is important to have clarity on the
negotiation process as soon as possible in order to reduce
uncertainty.
However, let me be clear. While the UK referendum did create
uncertainty as far as the country's participation in the Single
Market is concerned, the Single Market cannot go backwards. It
is imperative that its integrity and the homogeneity of rules
and their enforcement will be preserved. This also means we
cannot take backward steps concerning the regulatory,
supervisory and oversight framework for banks and financial
market infrastructures, which has been enhanced considerably
since 2008.
It is, in fact, essential to further strengthen and develop
the Single Market. In the area of financial services we have
made significant progress. The Single Market for financial
services is now supported by the Single Rulebook for banks and
by common supervisory institutions. Within the euro area we went
further with the banking union.
As I have said, we are not at the end of this process. For
instance, financial integration through a fully fledged Capital
Markets Union could diversify financing sources for European
companies. By fostering private risk-sharing, it can also
contribute to a more resilient European economy.
Conclusion
Let me conclude. It is encouraging to see that recent
opinion surveys show support for European integration increasing
since the UK referendum, contrary to the expectations of many.
At the same time, there are lessons to be learnt. The key lesson
is that the European Union has to deliver on key objectives from
the citizens' perspective if it is to rekindle trust in the
European project. And to address the widespread feelings of
insecurity, including economic insecurity, the European project
needs strong economic foundations.
For the euro area economy, this means strengthening the
recovery, preserving financial stability and addressing the
remaining vulnerabilities of Economic and Monetary Union.
Thank you for your attention. I am now looking forward to
our discussion.