FRANKFURT, April 21 There is ongoing growth in
the euro zone economy and this should continue, European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"We expect the economic recovery to proceed," Draghi told a
news conference, although he added that global risks and a low
pace of reform by governments within the currency bloc were
weighing.
"Broad financing conditions in the euro area have improved.
The pass-through of the monetary policy stimulus to firms and
households, notably through the banking system, is
strengthening."
He said monetary policy would remain loose for an extended
period of time.
(Written by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)