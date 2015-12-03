FRANKFURT Dec 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called on Thursday for euro zone member states to do more to improve the economy.

Saying that the ECB's easy monetary policy has been "a success", Draghi said there nonetheless needed to be more.

"Actions to improve the business environment, including the provision of an adequate public infrastructure, are vital to increase productive investment, boost job creation and raise productivity," he told a news conference.

