BRATISLAVA Nov 11 The European Central Bank
(ECB) should consider buying European Investment Bank bonds if
it eventually decides to go for quantitative easing (QE), Slovak
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday.
Kazimir said the EIB could finance an investment programme
through issuing bonds that would then be bought up on secondary
markets by the ECB.
"There are heated discussions on whether the ECB should go
for full-blown quantitative easing. I'm not a central banker so
it is not my role," Kazimir said at the Tatra Summit Investment
Forum. "However, should the ECB vote for QE, I would suggest it
could buy bonds of the European Investment Bank."
The euro zone country's finance minister said the move could
"kill two birds with one stone", adding that no new institutions
would need to be created.
Kazimir also called a Polish proposal to create a 700
billion euro investment fund to help revive the stagnant
European economy an interesting idea.
Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek proposed the
massive investment fund in September, seeing it as a
special-purpose vehicle under the umbrella of the European
Investment Bank, the existing EU bank owned by European
governments.
Top European policymakers see structural reforms and
investment as key methods of boosting European economic growth,
at a time when most governments are still trying to consolidate
public finances and interest rates are at record lows.
The ECB is pumping more money into the banking system
through purchases of private debt and offers of long-term loans.
ECB members all stand ready to take more policy action if
needed, President Mario Draghi said after the last policy
meeting last week.
