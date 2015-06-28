FRANKFURT, June 28 European Central Bank policy
setters are considering keeping Emergency Liquidity Assistance
open to Greek banks on Monday but imposing a higher valuation
discount on the security they offer in return for the funding,
people familiar with the matter said.
If the haircut on the assets Greek banks give for Emergency
Liquidity Assistance is increased, it would, however, curb their
use of such finance.
"There is a possibility of an extension," said one of the
people with direct knowledge of the ongoing telephone discussion
among the ECB's decision-making Governing Council, adding that a
bigger 'haircut' is being discussed.
Because this valuation calculation is not publicised, it
would not be clear how much of the ELA banks could use. The
limit for such funding is now at roughly 89 billion euros ($99
billion), sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Jonathan Gould)