FRANKFURT Nov 8 Weaker growth and inflation
that's too low are threats in the euro zone, but monetary
stimulus is showing its first signs of success and there is
still some room for policy maneuver, Bank of France Governor
François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.
Speaking to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Villeroy de
Galhau said the effectiveness of monetary policy must be
measured over the medium term, not the short term. He declined
to say whether the European Central Bank should ease policy
further in December.
Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the ECB's Governing
Council, took over from Christian Noyer at the beginning of the
month and will attend his first ECB rate meeting next month.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)