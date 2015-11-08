(Adds detail)
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Weaker growth and inflation
that's too low are threats to the euro zone, but monetary
stimulus is showing its first signs of success and there is
still some room for policy maneuver, Bank of France Governor
François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.
Speaking to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Villeroy de
Galhau said the effectiveness of monetary policy must be
measured over the medium term, not the short term. He declined
to say whether the European Central Bank should ease policy
further in December.
The ECB last month raised the prospect of providing more
monetary stimulus to combat low inflation and weak growth, and
said it would decide by its Dec 3 meeting whether revised
quarterly forecasts make action necessary.
It said extending or modifying its programme of buying 60
billion euros of assets a month or cutting the deposit rate
deeper into negative territory are among the options it would
consider.
Villeroy de Galhau, who took over leading the Bank of France
this month and will attend his first ECB Governing Council
meeting in December, also called on France to push ahead with
structural reforms to make its labor market more efficient.
He also suggested Germany and France should work together to
improve governance in the euro area because maintaining the
European status quo is not an option.
Calling on France to meet EU budget rules, he said Paris
needed to ensure that its deficit is under 3 percent of GDP by
2017.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King)