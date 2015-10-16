PARIS Oct 16 The Bank of France said it had
successfully completed its first reverse auction on Friday as
part of a trial by the European Central Bank to look at new ways
of buying public sector debt under its quantitative easing
scheme.
"The test allowed a significant number of counterparties of
the Banque de France to submit offers on 4 EFSF (European
Financial Stability Facility ) debt securities," the Bank said
in a statement.
The reverse auction, at which sellers offer bonds from a
pre-announced list for the central bank to buy, marks a more
formal and direct approach compared with previous purchases
which have been made discreetly by bank dealers on its behalf.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan)