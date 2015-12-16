(Adds comments on Federal Reserve, background)
PARIS Dec 16 Measures announced on Dec. 3 by
the European Central Bank, including 360 billion euros ($394
billion) of additional asset buying, were sufficiently
accommodative and the market reaction excessive, France's ECB
governing council member said.
The ECB surprised markets on Dec. 3 when it unveiled less
stimulus than expected. It said it would start buying municipal
debt, but kept overall asset purchases unchanged.
The euro jumped as much as 3.1 percent against the
dollar and bond yields surged in response.
"These large amounts show how the markets' immediate
reaction was excessive," Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at a
conference on competitiveness at the Bank of France, of which he
is head.
Villeroy de Galhau added on Wednesday that there was no
great divergence between the monetary policies of the euro zone
and the United States.
"The Federal Reserve, in parallel, will take decisions based
on the American economic situation: its mandate like ours is
domestic," he said.
"So there is no 'great divergence', and the exchange rate is
not a monetary policy goal. But the current euro-dollar rate has
favorable effects on our price-competitiveness."
Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of
loose U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday began
a two-day meeting at which it is expected to turn in the other
direction and raise rates in an increasingly normal economy.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
