PARIS Dec 16 European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the measures announced by the ECB on Dec. 3, including 360 billion euros ($394 billion) of additional asset buying, were sufficiently accommodative, and that market reaction to the policy measure was excessive.

"These large amounts show how the markets' immediate reaction was excessive," de Galhau said at a conference on competitiveness at the Bank of France, of which he is also governor.

He added that there was no great divergence between the monetary policies of the euro zone and the United States. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus)