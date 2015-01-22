BERLIN Jan 22 A German lawyer who has been
prominent in attempts to halt euro zone bailouts said he was
already preparing a legal complaint anticipating that the ECB
will announce a government bond-buying programme on Thursday.
Peter Gauweiler, a conservative Bavarian politician and
lawyer, said he had instructed his legal team to "closely
analyse today's decision by the European Central Bank council
and pre-emptively prepare a complaint" with Germany's
Constitutional Court.
"If the ECB council decides today that the ECB will buy
hundreds of billions of euros of state bonds, that will involve
the common liability of state debt," he said in a statement.
Some German opponents to European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi's widely-anticipated plan for quantitative easing argue
that taking on liability for other states' debt violates the
German constitution. The German government's main objection is
that it removes the incentive for more debt-burdened countries
to overhaul their finances.
The ECB won crucial backing last week for Draghi's pledge to
do "whatever it takes" to support the euro when a top European
Union legal adviser removed a hurdle to the bank's QE plans.
That was a clear rebuff to a suit brought by Gauweiler and
other Eurosceptics before Germany's Constitutional Court in
Karlsruhe, which last year referred the case to the European
Court -- while reserving the right to give its own final ruling.
Germany is the largest economy in the 19-state euro zone.
Its influential Bundesbank, as well as some prominent economists
and conservative supporters of Chancellor Angela Merkel, say QE
would give euro zone states cheap credit and let them off the
hook when it comes to painful but necessary economic reforms.
