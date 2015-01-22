HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
BERLIN Jan 22 Senior German conservative lawmaker Hans Michelbach attacked the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to start a quantitative easing programme to boost the flagging euro zone economy on Thursday, saying the bank was breaking rules on state financing.
"The European Central Bank is not only breaching the ban on state financing with its sovereign bond-buying programme," said Michelbach, a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union, part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.
"The decision is also an admission that the ECB's policy of piling up opaque risks has had no practical impact on the real economy and has therefore failed," Michelbach, also head of the conservatives on parliament's finance committee, added.
"The ECB is getting further and further away from its mandate," he said, adding he did not see any reason to fear deflation. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)
LONDON, March 23 British car production hit a 17-year high in February, extending a recent trend of surging output as a strong rise in exports once again compensated for a slump in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.