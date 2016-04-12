BERLIN, April 12 Discussing the effectiveness
and side-effects of monetary policy must be permissible despite
the European Central Bank's independence, a senior German
government official said on Tuesday.
Berlin would respect the ECB's independence "without fuss or
quibble", the official said, adding: "It must be permissible,
with all respect to the independence of the central bankers, to
discuss effects and side-effects of monetary policy."
On Greece, the official said Berlin was counting on a quick
solution in the coming days to remaining issues regarding the
review of Athens' bailout plan, but all sides had to move.
A decision on Greek debt measures could only be made once
the first bailout review was completed, the official added.
