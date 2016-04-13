BERLIN, April 13 Europe's politicians need to generate economic growth to help push up the low inflation rates in the euro zone, which the European Central Bank is mandated to target, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"What politicians can do is to provide for more growth again in Europe, and not just in Germany but in all of Europe, and from this growth to get into a situation in which the inflation rate is higher again," Merkel told reporters after meeting state leaders from eastern Germany.

Noting that the ECB had a mandate to bring inflation to a certain level, she added: "In this respect, our task is to generate growth and jobs." (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)