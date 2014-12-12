NUREMBERG, Germany Dec 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian coalition partners on Friday sharply criticised proposed bond-buying by the European Central Bank, warning that would turn it into a huge "bad bank" for toxic assets.

At a party congress in Nuremberg, the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party of Merkel's CDU, adopted a proposal that urged the euro zone central bank to refrain from buying government bonds.

"The ECB must not be allowed to become the bad bank of Europe," the agreed party proposal said.

"We firmly reject financing crisis-stricken countries by printing money and restructuring banks by buying junk bonds."

The party also voiced concern that governments' willingness to push ahead with structural reforms could fade if the ECB started buying sovereign bonds, saying the step overstretched the ECB's mandate.

ECB policymakers have dropped hints recently that the bank's Governing Council could move as soon as January towards printing money to buy government bonds, as part of efforts to pull the euro zone out of a deflationary spiral.

There are deep divisions among the bank's policymakers, with a small group led by the German contingent opposing the idea as they fear it could prove risky and reduce incentives for troubled countries to shape up their economies.

The move would widen the private-sector asset-buying programme that the ECB began in October in the hope of encouraging more lending to businesses to boost the faltering euro zone economy. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Roche)