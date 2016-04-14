BERLIN, April 14 Germany's leading economic
institutes have called the European Central Bank's ultra-low
interest rates "fundamentally appropriate", backing the central
bank in a fierce domestic debate about the limits of monetary
policy.
"The expansive orientation is generally right," Ifo
economist Timo Wollmershäuser told a news conference to present
the institute's spring report, adding that inflation and
production levels were still extremely low in the euro zone.
He added, however, that the current debate about unusual
monetary measures - such as sending money directly to citizens,
also known as helicopter money - showed growing concern about
the effectiveness of monetary policy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed into the debate on
Wednesday, pressing Europe's governments to do more to generate
growth that she said would help push up inflation.
