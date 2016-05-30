BRIEF-Cerberus CEO in talks to join Trump administration in "senior role" - CNBC, citing DJ
* Cerberus Capital Management CEO Steve Feinberg in talks to join trump administration in a "senior role" - CNBC citing Dow Jones
BERLIN May 30 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the European Central Bank's responsibility for the entire euro zone meant the institution was not pursuing the best monetary policy for Germany.
He also said that all institutions, including the ECB, needed to be open to being debated publicly.
In recent weeks the ECB has been subject to criticism from some German politicians for its ultra-low interest rates. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Cerberus Capital Management CEO Steve Feinberg in talks to join trump administration in a "senior role" - CNBC citing Dow Jones
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Argentine GDP warrants are rallying this week as investors bet that stronger economic data will soon translate into a payout.