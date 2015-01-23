LONDON Jan 23 The European Central Bank's
pledge to print new money delivered a rare boost to Greek
markets on Friday, as investors heaved a sigh of relief that the
country had not been excluded from the landmark scheme.
Greek government bond yields tumbled and shares soared on
the last trading day before elections that could revive fears
over Athens's future in the euro club.
The anti-bailout Syriza party is tipped to triumph in
Sunday's vote. The party's demands for debt relief and an easing
of austerity have already strained relations with Greece's
European partners.
Some ECB policymakers, like Estonian Ardo Hansson, have
voiced strong reservations about whether Greece should reap the
benefits of quantitative easing.
"Many people thought Greek bonds wouldn't be included at
all, that's why markets are quite upbeat ... That wasn't priced
in," said RBS strategist Michael Michaelides.
Greek three-year borrowing costs have fallen over one
percentage point since the ECB announced on Thursday it would
follow the lead of other major central banks to try and revive
the bloc's weak growth and falling consumer prices with QE.
The main Athens stock index jumped more than 5
percent on Friday, and is up 7 percent since the ECB decision.
But Greece's inclusion in the QE programme comes with a host
of caveats and, even with the latest fall in bond yields, the
country would still pay four times more than Portugal to borrow
in bond markets, and nearly 30 times what Germany pays.
Because of Greece's junk credit ratings, the ECB will only
be able to purchase its bonds if it remains in an international
financial assistance programme.
The final review of Greece's current EU/IMF bailout
programme is due to be completed by the end of February, and any
additional programme would not be a given with Syriza in charge.
Even if it does enter another programme, the ECB will not be
able to buy its bonds until June.
The ECB already holds a large stock of Greek debt under a
previous bond-buying scheme and limitations on QE mean it cannot
hold more than 33 percent of national issuance at any one time.
"It's a QE rally, but nothing has changed fundamentally in
Greece," said Lefteris Farmakis, economist at Nomura.
"There are certain constraints -- one of them is that the
government continues to play within the European framework,
which is a big ask at the moment -- and unless this is resolved
then everything else is secondary."
