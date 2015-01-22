ATHENS Jan 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras hailed the ECB's government bond buying programme but
said Athens would not be able to take advantage of it unless it
completed a stalled bailout review.
The European Central Bank launched a government bond-buying
programme which will pump hundreds of billions of new money into
a sagging euro zone economy.
Countries like Greece will be eligible as long as they are
under EU/IMF bailout programmes but the eligibility is suspended
until any pending review is completed with a positive outcome.
That has raised the possibility of Greece being excluded if
the radical leftist Syriza party comes to power in Sunday's
general election. The party has said it will not complete the
current review and wants to renegotiate debt while cancelling
austerity.
"Today's decision by European Central Bank makes it clear
that without closing the review with our lenders on the current
programme that ends in a month, we will be excluded," Samaras
said in a televised statement responding to the ECB's move.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Angeliki Koutantou, editing by
Deepa Babington)