FRANKFURT Feb 6 The European Central Bank
follows the same rules in every country where it buys bonds,
its president said on Monday, responding to a question about
reimbursing investors in Greek government debt.
"We'll certaintly look in(to) this idea but let's keep in
mind that the rules that govern purchases are the same for all
member countries," Mario Draghi told a Greek Member of the
European Parliament.
Greece is not part of the ECB's 2.3-trillion-euro
($2.5-trillion) bond-buying programme and Draghi said it must
pass its second bailout review before it can be considered for
admission.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)