FRANKFURT Feb 6 The European Central Bank follows the same rules in every country where it buys bonds, its president said on Monday, responding to a question about reimbursing investors in Greek government debt.

"We'll certaintly look in(to) this idea but let's keep in mind that the rules that govern purchases are the same for all member countries," Mario Draghi told a Greek Member of the European Parliament.

Greece is not part of the ECB's 2.3-trillion-euro ($2.5-trillion) bond-buying programme and Draghi said it must pass its second bailout review before it can be considered for admission. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)