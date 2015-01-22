BERLIN Jan 22 Greece's finance minister urged
the European Central Bank not to exclude it from a quantitative
easing programme, expected to be announced later on Thursday,
telling German business daily Handelsblatt that noone needed it
as much as his country.
"I hope that Greece will not be excluded as no country needs
quantitative easing as much as Greece," Gikas Hardouvelis told
the paper.
"We are the country with most deflation, the highest debt
ratio and the highest domestic interest rates," he added.
"In theory .. we are the ideal recipient of the programme."
He also said the monetary policy should allow national
central banks in countries with problems "more free credit" and
that the ECB's money-printing programme should not be linked to
political developments, such as Greece's election on Sunday.
The ECB is poised to announce a closely-watched plan to buy
government bonds later on Thursday to reinvigorate the flagging
euro zone economy and ward off deflation.
Hardouvelis also said Greece's European partners should be a
bit flexible on Greece's 2015 budget goals and said that there
was only a very small chance that Greece would leave the euro
zone after the election as its people didn't want to.
