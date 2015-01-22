(Adds call for raising short-term borrowing cap)
BERLIN Jan 22 Greece's finance minister urged
the European Central Bank not to exclude it from a quantitative
easing programme, expected to be announced later on Thursday,
telling German business daily Handelsblatt that nobody needed it
as much as his country.
"I hope that Greece will not be excluded as no country needs
quantitative easing as much as Greece," Gikas Hardouvelis told
the paper.
"We are the country with most deflation, the highest debt
ratio and the highest domestic interest rates," he added. "In
theory .. we are the ideal recipient of the programme."
He also said monetary policy should allow national central
banks in countries with problems "more free credit" and that the
ECB's money-printing programme should not be linked to political
developments, such as Greece's election on Sunday.
The ECB is poised to announce a closely-watched plan to buy
government bonds later on Thursday to reinvigorate the flagging
euro zone economy and ward off deflation.
Hardouvelis also called for the "troika" of the European
Commission, International Monetary Fund and ECB to raise its
short-term borrowing cap via T-bills to 20 billion euros from 15
billion euros.
Greece has reached its limit on outstanding T-bills and
remains shut out of bond markets. The remaining aid instalments
under its 240 billion euro bailout have not been disbursed as
they are contingent on Athens completing a bailout review with
the troika.
"The troika must agree to raise the cap," he told
Handelsblatt. When asked about a cap of about 20 billion euros,
he replied: "Something like that in the short term."
Hardouvelis also said Greece's European partners should be a
bit flexible on Greece's 2015 budget goals and that there was
only a very slim chance that Greece would leave the euro zone
after the election as its people didn't want to.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel and
Stephen Brown)