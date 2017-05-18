FRANKFURT May 18 Greece is making progress with
reforms but it must clear several more hurdles before the
European Central Bank will consider including its debt in its
2.3 trillion euro bond purchase programme, ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said.
Euro zone officials need to agree on specific measures to
reduce the Greek debt pile and the International Monetary Fund's
board must also decide whether to join the bailout programme
after holding out for several years, Coeure told Reuters in an
interview.
Such a timeline suggests that Greece may still be months
away from inclusion in the programme, a largely symbolic but
coveted move that could prop up investor confidence and speed
the country's recovery just two years after coming close to
being ejected from the currency bloc.
"I don't see a discussion starting in the Governing Council
on (asset purchase programme) inclusion before all the steps are
taken on the European side and the IMF side, that is, before
decisions are taken in the ESM Board of Governors and IMF
Executive Board," Coeure said.
Euro zone finance ministers meet on Monday to consider debt
relief measures but a deal is far from certain as Germany has
long opposed giving Greeks more help after Athens walked back on
past pledges.
"Monday will be the day for political decisions," Coeure
said. "What we would like to see as ECB is a clear description
of the debt measures and how much they would contribute to the
sustainability of Greek debt. We need a sufficient degree of
specificity."
Actual debt measures, even if agreed, would not take effect
until next year, however, keeping pressure on Greece. But they
could let the ECB conclude that Greek debt is sustainable over
the long term, a key condition before it can buy bonds.
Greece needs to wrap up the process by mid July as it must
repay about 7.5 billion euros of maturing debt, including some
due to the ECB and the IMF.
"We don’t formally need the IMF to be on board but it would
clearly give us comfort if the IMF was on board in terms of the
credibility of the debt measures," Coeure said.
Any ECB bond buying would be small, however, as the bank
already holds Greek debt so it would quickly come up against its
own purchase limits of 33 percent of any country's stock.
But it would boost market confidence and let the Greek
treasury go back to the market, eventually becoming self
financing.
Both the IMF and the ECB have long argued that Greek debt,
at 179 percent of GDP, is unsustainable.
While a direct debt write off is politically unfeasible,
lengthening repayment schedules, smoothing out interest
payments, and swapping more expensive loans for cheaper ones
could reduce the debt pile.
