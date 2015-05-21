BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
SINTRA, PORTUGAL May 21 Economic conditions in Europe have improved recently but growth remains too low, as does inflation in some countries, the president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
"Recently, economic conditions have improved somewhat in Europe but growth is too low everywhere," Mario Draghi told an audience of central bankers and academics at an ECB event in Portugal.
He said that "inflation is too low" in some countries. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Axel Bugge)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption