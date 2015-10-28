(Adds detail, quotes, Coeure)
TALLINN Oct 28 A member of the European Central
Bank's governing body said he saw no need to ease policy further
in December, contradicting an unexpectedly dovish message last
week from ECB President Mario Draghi.
The euro zone economy appears resilient and long-term
inflation expectations look relatively well-anchored, Ardo
Hansson, a member of the ECB Governing Council and head of
Estonia's central bank, said on Wednesday. A rate cut would
depart from the bank's forward guidance and threaten its
credibility, he said.
"I don't see any convincing reason to consider further
policy action in December knowing what we know today," Hansson
said at a news conference. "If something very fundamental
changes, we could perhaps re-evaluate, but now I don't see any
need to take such a step."
The ECB last week raised the prospect of policy easing in
December and said a deposit rate cut may be on the agenda, even
though the bank had earlier said rates had hit the "lower bound"
and there would be no further cuts.
Indeed, speaking in Mexico City overnight, ECB executive
board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB pays closer attention to
real rates, which have been rising as inflation expectations
fall, putting the deposit rate back in play.
"If we see a risk that inflation would go back to 2 percent
... in a much more sluggish way than would be previously
expected... that may also mean an adjustment of the deposit
facility rate," Coeure said.
But Hansson said he was more upbeat on the inflation
outlook.
"When you ask professional forecasters about their outlook
for inflation in the long term, they see it very well-anchored,"
Hansson said.
"We sometimes highlight the negative trends and we know that
the external environment has become more fragile," Hansson said.
"But we also see quite a lot of resilience in the domestic euro
area economy; we see growth continuing near projected levels,
and the bank lending channel seems to be working better and
better all the time," Hansson said.
