FRANKFURT, March 11 European Central Bank buying of government and other debt may be shielding countries in the euro zone from contagion from events in Greece, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

"We also saw a further fall in the sovereign yields of Portugal and other formerly distressed countries in spite of the renewed Greek crisis," Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt.

"This suggests that the asset purchase programme may be shielding euro area countries from contagion."

Draghi conceded that there were risks from the asset-purchase scheme. "We are aware that our measures may entail some financial stability risks but currently these risks are contained," he said. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel)