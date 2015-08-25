MANNHEIM, Germany Aug 25 The European Central
Bank is confident that its asset purchases will lift inflation
back to its target but stands ready to take additional measures
in case of a material change in the inflation outlook, the
bank's vice president said on Monday.
"I am confident that full implementation of the private and
public sector asset purchase programmes, as announced, will lead
to a sustained return of inflation rates towards levels
consistent with our definition of price stability," Vitor
Constancio told a conference.
"As always, the Governing Council stands ready to use all
the instruments available within its mandate to respond to any
material change to the outlook for price stability," Constancio
added.
The ECB is buying 60 billion euros worth of assets each
month as part of its quantitative easing programme to lift
inflation back to its target of just under 2 percent.
