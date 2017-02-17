FRANKFURT Feb 17 The European Central Bank has no reason to give up its option to cut rates even if that is unlikely, because it shows its readiness to support the economy, Governing Council member Philip Lane told the Wall Street Journal.

"Retaining that (rate cut) option just gives a signal that we stand ready to act. I don’t see why we would necessarily give that up,” Lane said.

Executive Board member Yves Mersch last week suggested removing a reference to lower rates from the bank's guidance but the minutes of the bank's January meeting indicated widespread support for maintaining the current wording. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)